Two local centenarians celebrate birthdays

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Two local centenarians are celebrating their special birthdays this month at Gwinnett County senior centers.

Louise Williams is turning the big 100 on Saturday. The retired elementary school teacher was born Feb. 4, 1917. Originally from Alabama, she taught students in Cincinnati before moving to Gwinnett Countyh to be with her daughter.

A special celebration for Williams is planned Friday at Centerville Senior Center. She'll be surrounded by her sorority sisters from Alpha Kappa Alpha as well as church members from Salem Missionary Baptist Church.

Mary Jones, who turned 101 on November 6, is also being honored with a special celebration. She attends Lawrenceville Senior Center, and the Red Hat ladies society is part of her party.

Friends say Jones is the life of the party and loves to get up and "shake a leg" when there's music to be heard.

“She loves to dance. It’s great to witness such a beautiful moment,” said Senior Center manager Lesha Thomas.

Congrats to these lovely ladies!

