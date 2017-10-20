MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 10: Tyler Perry attends BOO 2! Red Carpet on October 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

ATLANTA - Be prepared for some tricks and treats as Madea and the gang return to theaters just in time for Halloween with the comedy sequel, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. Director, actor, producer and mega movie mogul, Tyler Perry has done it again with this hilarious "spook" thriller.

11Alive's entertainment correspondent, Francesca Amiker, sat down with the movie mogul before Friday's debut. The two couldn't contain their laughter. When asked why he created a sequel to Boo, Perry said the original movie did so well that the production company begged for more.

"It was Lionsgate, man. They said this is great. Let's do Boo 2 now!," Perry said.

In the movie Boo 2, Madea, Joe, Bam and Hattie head to a haunted campground to find Madea's niece. Instead the group ends up running for their lives as monsters, ghouls and goblins are unleashed.

Perry plays three different roles in the movie but says he hopes his movie plays a role in the nation's current climate.

"For a person who loves peace and loves to laugh and I live my life in chaos, I don't want to be around it. So to have our country where so many of us are at each other, we just needed a good laugh," Perry explained.

Last year the original Boo, had Perry laughing all the way to the bank when he raked in nearly $75 million dollars at the domestic box office. According to Box Office Mojo, Thursday night, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween brought in $760,000 from roughly 2,000 locations. That number is just a bit below the $855,000 mark the first film brought in last year prior to its $28.5 million dollar opening.

Perry says much of that money goes right back into his studios, Tyler Perry Studios, which is based at Fort McPherson.

"I have so much respect for the men and women who live their and fought for our country. What I'm trying to do is honor it buy not only having a great studio but also having all kinds of people work there," said Perry.

"Everyone is welcome, everyone can bring their talent and gift and the ground itself, I feel like it's a very special place and I'm trying to be a keeper of the incredible legacy."

The film tycoon says he is proud to create jobs and opportunity in the city that gave him his start.

"When I left New Orleans and moved here, I thought this was the promised land for me because for the first time I saw black people doing well."

Perry continued, "I thought for sure if I got here and worked hard, I would be able to do it too. So to see all of this coming and to see the film industry being shot here and to see all of Hollywood coming to Atlanta, and makes me feel great."

Perry says it's important to note that the industry is not only making Atlanta its home but online content is the new wave.

"Everything is going to digital. If you're not paying attention to these kids who are on digital and doing things in a big way, if you're not paying attention, you are missing the boat," Perry said.

11Alive also took the sit down opportunity to ask Perry for advice for the up and coming director, actor, teacher, lawyer, etc. We hope his response is enough to motivate you through the week.

"Don't stop. Don't quit. No matter what's going on, no matter what anyone tells you. I've said this one million times but you can get one million no's but if you get one 'yes' from God, that's all you need. So I'm still walking and working with that one 'yes.' My thing is just persevere. Don't stop. I've slept in the car on Buford Highway. I've stayed in the pay by the week hotel. I've worked at the Mitsubishi and Stone Mountain Toyota. I worked at all these places just struggling trying to get it done but I never stopped. I never stopped."





