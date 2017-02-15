Uber driver arrested following alleged attack on pregnant passenger

Myra Graham is facing aggravated assault charges for the January 30 incident.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A female driver for Uber has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a pregnant passenger.

It happened in College Park outside the house the victim was staying at with friends.

Atiya Abdul-Khaliq, who is two months pregnant, said she and a friend were waiting outside the home for their ride when she said she saw a driver was parked a few doors down. She thought she may have given the wrong address by mistake, so she tried to ask about it after getting in the car.

“We put on our seatbelts,” Abdul-Khaliq said, “and I was like, ‘Did you see us waving our hands? Because we were standing in the middle of the street and we were waving our hands.”

That’s when she said the driver’s tone changed. “She said ‘I'm the driver, you're the passenger. You don't have to ride with me. You can get out.’ I said, ‘Okay, no problem.’ I exited the vehicle.”

Abdul-Khaliq said as she was getting out of the car, she felt the driver grab her hair. Then she said the driver spun her around, punched her in her eye and started kicking her.

“My friend was trying to get her off and she was still like coming for more,” she recounted. “She’s telling her like ‘She's pregnant! You cannot kick her! She's pregnant!”

Abdul-Khaliq said her friend told the driver she was going to call the police. That’s when the driver allegedly threatened to run them over.

The mother-to-be said she still has a hard time looking at the pictures after the incident.

“It was very painful. Very,” Abdul-Khaliq told 11Alive. “I've never experienced something like this.”

Pictures show a deep bruise down the side of her belly.

On Tuesday, police arrested the driver, Myra Julie Graham, on aggravated assault charges.

