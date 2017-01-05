ATLANTA - Police said an Uber driver was dropping off passengers when he was shot in his side.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Bouldercrest Drive in SE Atlanta around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

An Uber driver had picked up a father and daughter from a Marta station. After arriving at the home, the Uber driver helped the passengers unload their luggage. The driver went back to the car, and the father and daughter went inside the home. As they shut the door, two men forced their way inside with a gun, Capt. David Villaroel said. The robbers took an iPhone and wallet before leaving.

Police said as the robbers left the home, the Uber driver was shot. The driver was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. The incident left the dad and daughter shaken-up Capt. Villaroel said, "They were both new to the area. So this is an unfortunate incident."

Police found the victim's cell phone about 3 or 4 blocks away from the crime scene. The criminals are still on the run.

