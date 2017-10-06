Close UGA player arrested on marijuana charges Tim Darnell , WXIA 9:36 AM. EDT October 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ATHENS, GA. - A UGA football player was arrested on marijuana possession.According to police, Natrez Patrick is also facing charges of parking in a prohibited area.This story is developing. © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder Nick Gordon in Florida jail VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law The latest on the church bus crash Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash More Stories Hurricane Watch issued for much of the Louisiana… Oct. 4, 2017, 11:51 a.m. Timeline | The path of Tropical Storm Nate and what… Oct. 5, 2017, 11:08 a.m. Tropical Storm Nate: Current forecast track,… Sep. 6, 2017, 7:32 p.m.
