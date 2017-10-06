WXIA
Close

UGA player arrested on marijuana charges

Tim Darnell , WXIA 9:36 AM. EDT October 06, 2017

ATHENS, GA. - A UGA football player was arrested on marijuana possession.

According to police, Natrez Patrick is also facing charges of parking in a prohibited area.

This story is developing.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories