Georgia man caught urinating busted with weapons cache in Los Angeles

(Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities in California say a Georgia man caught urinating in public was arrested for a much more serious offense Wednesday morning at a train station in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said that 28-year-old Christopher Harrison Goodine of Union City, Ga. was arrested at the Sierra Madre Gold Line station after police first noticed something odd.

Two deputies approached Goodine after they claimed to have found him urinating in a public area. But further investigation revealed much more concerning issues. After the man refused to identify himself he was arrested and his duffle bag searched.

Inside, deputies found a 40-caliber handgun with a suppressor and extended magazines, a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a collapsible stock, two loaded 30-round magazines, numerous rounds of loose ammunition, a "machete-type" knife, rope and a notebook with unidentified writing inside.

Officials said the handgun was marked for government or law enforcement use only.

Goodine was arrested for possession of a silencer, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was booked at East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station and is being held on $50,500 bail.

“Their proactive actions are commendable and may have saved a lot of lives on the transit this afternoon,” Sheriff McDonnell said. “I’m proud of the great police work that deputies did and what they observed…not only today, but every day."

© 2017 WXIA-TV