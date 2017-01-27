Union City police searching for 2 possible kidnapping victims

Union City Police released a photo of two men believed to be victims of kidnapping in a local restaurant parking lot. (Photo: Union City Police)

UNION CITY, Ga. -- Union City police are releasing suspect descriptions and a photo of two apparent victims in hopes that they will help catch two kidnappers and bring two men home safely.

Around 4:30 p.m., police spoke with witnesses in the 6200 block of Londonderry Way and Lancaster Lane who said they saw two Hispanic men being chased through the parking lot of a local restaurant. Now police believe these two men were victims of a kidnapping.

Police believe they were forced into a white, late model Ford F-150 at gunpoint. One of the suspects was described as a black male wearing camouflage pants and a black jacket. Another perpetrator was seen wearing tan "tactical BDU-type" pants. One was also said to be wearing a gold badge around his neck.

Investigators don't yet know who the victims were but are working diligently to identify them and their kidnappers. The department has also released a photo of the victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Union City Police Detective Francisco Cedeno at 770-515-7836 or Captain Mike Jones at 770-515-7851.

