A 15-year-old is in critical condition, but stable condition after being shot in the head Monday.

According to Sergeant Linda Howard, deputies found the teen lying on the sidewalk on Bloomfield Drive.

Sergeant Howard says the shooting happened just before 8 p.m.

The teen was taken to Navicent Health to be treated for his injuries.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

