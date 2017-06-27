UPDATE: Two Pulaski County homicide victims identified

UPDATE: 8:35 a.m; Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen has identified two men found dead in the woods overnight.

He said the victims are Kelvin Jurand Thompson, age 22, and Robdreckious Jamal Quainton, age 23.

One of the men was found shot to death by the side of a rural dirt road early Tuesday and the second in a nearby pond.

He said they're investigating the case as a homicide and investigating with the GBI and the U.S. Marshal's service.

Brannen said they've identified a possible suspect, but he declined to name him. He said the suspect is currently on the loose and armed and dangerous.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called after two men were found dead on a dirt road early Tuesday morning in Pulaski County.

According to Nelly Miles with the GBI, the call came in to the 911 center around 12:19 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Miles says the two men were found near the intersection of Woods Road and Sandridge Road.

The coroner has identified both men, but is not releasing their names until the next of kin is notified.

