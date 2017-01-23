Vacant building fire under investigation

DEKALB COUNTY - The cause of a fire that sparked early Tuesday morning is under investigation.

Dekalb firefighters responded to the intersection of Flat Shoals Rd just north of Panthersville Rd in Decatur around 12:30 a.m.

The building was vacant and no injuries were reported. Arson investigators were also called to the scene.

PHOTOS | Building fire under investigation

WXIA