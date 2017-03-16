Vacant building goes up in flames

ATLANTA. -- Firefighters worked to extinguish fire in a vacant apartment building just south of the city Thursday afternoon.

The fire was at two-story, eight unit building on 1178 East Washington Avenue.

No injures have been reported.

Fire PIO Renita Shelton said they are currently investigating what or who started the fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the entire building consumed with flames. They managed to contain it to one building.

