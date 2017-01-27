Verdict watch: Did Gwinnett Co. parents abuse their children?

The jury has the Wimbush child abuse case after three days of trial.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The jury in the Gwinnett County child abuse case is deliberating whether or not two parents are guilty of locking their son in a basement for two years in deplorable conditions and withholding medical treatment from another son, who now has cancer.

Throughout the short-lived trial, it’s been a question of right and wrong pertaining to capital punishment, religious freedom, abuse and parenting.

In less than a week, the jury was selected, opening statements and testimony were heard and closing arguments closed out the trial—with the two defendants, Therian and Recardo Wimbush, representing themselves.

Recardo, a former Georgia Tech football player, and his wife, Therian, are facing seven counts of cruelty to children, with four counts in the first degree and three counts in the second degree.

Police charged the couple after discovering their 13-year-old son, the oldest of 10 children, had been imprisoned in their Buford, Ga., home—after DFCS received an anonymous tip on June 15, 2014.

Wimbush couple on trial in Gwinnett County for allegedly locking their 13-year-old son to a room for two years.

Case workers went to the home and found the teenager confined to a small room that was locked from the outside. Inside the room was a box spring, mattress and a large plastic jar, which was used a toilet.

He and his nine younger siblings were placed in DFCS' care.

An investigation uncovered that the boy was locked in the room for the last two years, with no access to books, toys, school or to his siblings. He was fed and allowed to leave the room from time to time to use the restroom.

According to the criminal arrest warrant:

“Therian and Recardo justified [the boy's] treatment in Juvenile Court by saying [he] molested three of the younger siblings. [The boy] stated that he was locked in the bedroom located in the basement for taking the family DVD player and lying about it.”

Police said the parents—who were arrested in 2005 on simple battery charges, according to Gwinnett County Jail records—complained the boy had tried repeatedly to run away from home.

Recardo played football at Georgia Tech from 1999-2002. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in 2003, and played in the pre-season.

The jury consists of eight women and six men and two alternates; eight Caucasians, five African Americans and one Indian. Their ages range from 20 to approximately 70. After a swift three-day trial, they are sifting through evidence, notes and going over witness testimony.

Recardo Wimbush gets emotional when his children testify for the defense.

They spent just over four hours deliberating on Thursday before breaking for the night. They will resume on Friday.

Here’s a recap the last week inside the Gwinnett County courtroom.

Choosing 12 who would hold their family’s fate in their hands

Jury selection started and finished on Monday for the Gwinnett County couple accused of locking their son in a room for almost two years.

After questions about topics ranging from corporal punishment, to involvement to children, and medical experience, Gwinnett County Chief Assistant District Attorney Dan Mayfield and the two defendants, Therian and Recardo, narrowed a pool of 60 potential jurors down to 12, with two alternates.

RELATED | Trial begins for couple accused of child abuse, will defend selves

They include, by jury number and description only, eight women and six men:

JUROR NO. 1-

White male, 50s, brown hair

Can’t remember if he’s ever been arrested

Pest control worker / 25 years in construction

Children: 32, 31, 28

Grandchildren: 9, 3, 2

JUROR NO. 2-

Black female, dark hair, 40-50s, glasses

No grandchildren

Daughter: 22

Has seen media coverage—over a year ago.

Has been arrested

JUROR NO. 6-

White male, 60s, brown-gray hair, glasses, mustache, gray goatee

Three daughters: 29, 28, 26

Seven grandchildren: 13 years to 2 months old

Home remodeling

Was sexually assaulted as a child

Daughter is being harassed by the system – child had a bruise two years ago and still being “harassed.”

Was arrested once and was granted bail.

JUROR NO. 7-

Black female, 20-30s, glasses

Patient service coordinator at doctor’s office

Volunteers with children in various activities

Attends church regularly

JUROR NO. 13-

White male, 30s, red/blonde hair, mustache

2 daughters: 6- and 1-year-old

Software engineer

Attended Georgia Tech, computer engineering

Wife works part time, teaches students online from home

JUROR NO. 14-

Black female, 30s-40s

Assistant

Teenage son, daughter

Knows nothing about the case

JUROR NO. 15-

White female, dark hair in ponytail, 40s-50s

Controller

Two sons, daughter: 22, 24

No grandchildren

Husband works as a defense contractor

JUROR NO. 19-

Black female, shoulder-length light brown/reddish hair, 30s-40s

Works in middle school library; has taught

No children

Has nieces/nephews, but not local

JUROR NO. 22-

White male, 60s, thinning brown hair, glasses

Retired: Cinematographer, non-fiction documentaries

Wife is retired 3rd/5th-grade teacher

Two sons: 36, 37

One grandchild

Defense asks what he’s reading—it’s a Michael Connelly novel (murder mystery)

Likes to put puzzle pieces together; likes to figure things out

JUROR NO. 23-

Black female, glasses, short brown-red hair, 50s-60s

Recently retired

Son: 36; daughter: 38

Four grandchildren; one local

During “police brutality” son’s car was shot at; no trial yet

Has seen coverage about case: newspapers, TV clips

Has talked about case to her family

Undergrad degree is in social work; no work in field

Georgia hometown has unfair police treatment for traffic stops; believes law as a whole is fair, but in some aspects, it’s borderline—believes it depends on location.

JUROR NO. 28-

White male, short, dark blonde hair, beard/mustache, 30s-40s

Sales representative for security company

No children

Two nephews: 22, 17

Follows sports

Familiar with case because of media

JUROR NO. 29-

Indian (from India) female, long, dark hair pulled into a ponytail, 40s-50s

Nurse

Son: 17

She believes that she can impartial in trial

Has been in U.S. since 1998

Understands English well; second language

JUROR NO. 32-

White male, salt and pepper hair color and mustache, 50s-60s

Truck driver for 25 years

Sons: 27, 31

Three daughters: 23 (twins), 21

Five grandchildren

Saw media coverage two years ago

Believes he would be better on a murder or arson case – “I wish this was something else.”

Daughter was raped when she was 15

Wife experienced sexual assault when younger

Believes he can be fair and impartial in this case

JUROR NO. 33-

White female, light brown hair, glasses, 60s-70s

Son: 46

Daughter: 44

Four grandchildren: 13, 17,

Two great-grandchildren

Involved in wrongful death suit – sister-in-law was killed

Seen enough media coverage to recognize defendants – was “shocking.”

Does not believe in corporal punishment; used to – used on her children

“People’s views change, I guess.”

“What good does it do to inflict pain.”

Opening arguments: ‘I’m just like all of you.’

On Tuesday morning, Therian, wearing a dark green Gwinnett County jail suit, donning large, bold, white block letters on her back, entered the courtroom.

Before the jury entered, she told Judge Deborah Fluker that she had not had a chance to shower and was fine wearing her jail outfit because it’s warmer and she was cold.

“I’m making an election” to wear the jail clothing, she told the judge.

The judge reiterated to her that the court would assist her in getting street clothing for court, and that the jury would not otherwise be aware that she’s in custody without the official jail outfit.

But the defendant insisted that she preferred to wear the jail garb.

A Gwinnett couple accused of keeping their son locked in a room for almost two years represent themselves in a child cruelty case. Jan. 24, 2017

The prosecution called it a sad story.

Mayfield started his opening statement.

It's a very common story about a home, he said. Upper middle-class—it's a nice home.

But, he told the jury, this is a “very sad story.”

In 2014, they were rescued, he said.

A self-proclaimed “man of few words” Recardo asked the jury to find him not guilty of the charges.

Therian and Recardo Wimbush are on trial accused of locking their son in a room for years. They are representing themselves in court.

The husband and father of 10 told the jury about his education, earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

"I'm a man of few words—and at the end of this case... I'd ask for a verdict of not guilty."

Therian approached the podium to begin her opening statement.

She faced the jury, smiled and as she quoted the Bible, her voice permeated the courtroom.

She compared herself to David, of the David and Goliath story.

"I'm not an attorney,” she said to the jury. “I'm just like all of you... the only difference is I'm accused of a crime. I'm dressed in Gwinnett County green and you are dressed in normal clothes.”

"It is easier to believe a lie, than it is to believe the truth,” she said. "I define myself as a wife and a mother.... these two mean the world to me."

The truth is that we teach all of our children and protect them, she said.

"Sometimes it's protection from each other. Sometimes, it's protection from themselves."

"The lie is that we caused two of our biological sons... cruel and mental pain.”

Parents cross-examine their children, state calls expert witnesses

The Wimbush's oldest son was 12 when he started living in the basement, he said under oath. First, he said, this was by his choice—choosing going to the basement over spanking as punishment, But, then he said, he was locked in the closet without any books or toys. He was left alone all day for two years, he continued, with only a mattress, box spring and a jar to urinate.

RELATED | Parents cross-examine their own children

He remembered, he said, wearing a tank top and underwear, for the entire duration in the closet. But could not recall taking a shower while in the closet after the lock was put on the door in 2012, he said.

He was fed peanut butter and jelly, oatmeal, rice, beans and tuna, he testified. He was getting milk, but that had stopped, he said.

There was no light in the closet and the window was painted over, so he couldn’t see much, he

testified.

A Gwinnett couple accused of keeping their son locked in a room for almost two years represent themselves in a child cruelty case. Jan. 24, 2017

“I just laid down in my bed,” he said about what he would do all day. He could hear his siblings yelling and having fun. "I just wished I could be upstairs and be a part of it."

His mom cross-examined her son, asking him if he was in the basement for lying?

He replied, “Yes.”

According to him, he took a DVD player and book from upstairs without asking and then lied about having them, blaming another sibling.

“I didn't want to face the consequences for taking the book,” he said. “I [lied] because I never wanted to get into trouble.”

Emotions started to surface when Therian spoke her last words to her teenage son, “I love you, handsome.”

She immediately snatched a tissue from the defense table and covered her face.

Following the oldest Wimbush child, Mayfield called the defendants’ 10-year-old son to testify via video.

He testified about a lump on his abdomen going untreated and that his parents did not take him the doctor, even though he had told them, he said, that it was “itchy.”

“It got bigger and changed colors,” he testified.

That lump has since been diagnosed as malignant skin cancer. And he is undergoing treatment, including a surgery to remove part of it. However, it has since returned.

Following the two Wimbush children, the State started calling their other witnesses to the stand.

Mayfield called Leann Chancey, an attorney and the 10 Wimbush children’s guardian ad litem, as well as Patricia Boone, a case worker with the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

They testified that the Wimbush children did not see doctors or receive immunizations because of religious beliefs, stemming from what Therian called, “her interpretation” of the Old Testament.

They also both testified on behalf of the Wimbush children, whom they interviewed both inside and outside of the home.

Boone recalled meeting the oldest Wimbush son in their home in 2014. He was “very unkempt,” she said.

“His hair was long, unwashed, uncombed. His skin was very dry. He spoke very softly and had no expression on his face,” she said.

He didn't make eye contact and was slumped over and soft-spoken. His fingernails were long and jagged from picking paint off the walls—paint that was supposed to teach him a lesson, according to his mom, like pride and how it is a dangerous quality to have.

“He didn't seem upset or happy,” Boone recollected. “He walked wobbly.”

Chancey testified that during her interview with the oldest son, he said he was locked in the room because he touched three of his siblings inappropriately.

“He did not appear to have any recollection of ever having done that,” Chancey said. Rather, it seemed like he was told that he had done that, she continued to testify to her conversation with him.

The oldest Wimbush son also told Chancey that he “absolutely wants to go back home to his parents.” Furthermore, she said, he blames himself for his family being apart.

RELATED | State rests in child cruelty trial

The State of Georgia called its final witnesses, including experts, to the stand Thursday.

Gwinnett County Police Officer William Webb testified that it took two hours to get teen to tell where he lived and real name when he ran away from home in 2014.

Mayfield called Officer William Webb for Gwinnett County Police Department to the stand. He was the officer who picked up their then-13-year-old son when he ran away, whom he said told him he had been living on the streets for two months. He also testified that it took him two hours to get a real name and address from the teen.

The State also called Dr. Louis Rapkin, with Emory Winship Cancer Institute, to testify as an expert witness, who also treated their son for his cancer mass in 2014, when he was 8 years old.

“This child had the most extensive case I've seen," Rapkin said, continuing that a mass like the child's is not usually that large or visible before seeking medical attention.

“Masses on the skin are generally brought to our attention fairly quickly,” he said.

The tumor, called a sarcoma, Rapkin testified, is rare. In fact, only 15 to 20 kids a year have them in U.S. Rapkin has treated 16 over the last 15 years, and said that his tumor was the largest he's ever seen. Generally, he said, the mass is 1-5 cm, or the size of a quarter; no larger than a half dollar. And the masses grow slowly. His was much larger, approximately 13 cm, and "would take years to grow to that size.”

Dr. Louis Rapkin, with Emory Winship Cancer Institute, testified about son's cancer mass on stomach. "This child had the most extensive case I've seen." He said it would've taken years to grow that large.

Medicine, like Gleevec, he said, can shrink the tumor, however, it won’t kill the tumor.

Radiation can also shrink its size. Medicine has its own side effects, including growth stunts, bone marrow suppression, skin rashes and liver damage. Surgery, he said, removes the mass bit by bit.

And in November 2015, he had surgery after he moved to Florida. Following the surgery, there was re-growth of the tumor.

"The surgery was ineffective at controlling his tumor,” the doctor, who was no longer his physician at that time, said. The surgeon, he said, did not get the edges of the tumor and it remained and grew back.

"The larger the mass, the more cells there are—the more likely it will spread. There's a higher risk, the longer the tumor is there."

But, he said, the medicine has helped to shrink the mass size.

“I believe we can cure him of this cancer,” he said.

Dr. Saiman Hussein, a pediatrician who treated and examined the Wimbush’s oldest son in 2015, was called to the stand by the State.

She recalled that he complained of pain in his legs, knees and ankles. He was tired and after walking, he had a limp, she said. He had a "fungal rash" on his back, she said, likely caused by poor hygiene and/or a wet, damp environment.

Dr. Saiman Hussein, a pediatrician, testified to examining the Wimbush teen and how he was severely Vitamin D deficient.

Regular showers and changing clothes would eliminate that type of rash, she said.

She ran tests on him and she found that his Vitamin D level was "significantly low," which is only seen if they are not getting enough from food or the sun—or both.

Dr. Saiman Hussein, a pediatrician, testified to examining the Wimbush teen and how he was severely Vitamin D deficient.

Hussein testified that she also had X-rays done on him for the pain he was experiencing in his bones, which showed that he had a bone condition called osteopenia, which exhibits decreased bone growth. It's very uncommon in juveniles, she said and is typically an issue for the elderly.

Osteopenia was present, she said, in legs, knees and wrists and can be caused both by lack of movement and exercise and a lack of Vitamin D. in fact, she said, a Vitamin D deficiency can lead to fatigue and aches/pains in the body.

While Vitamin D deficiencies are more common for African-Americans because of the pigment of the skin, she said, the normal level is 30 or higher. He was at 18.

The last witness for the State was Dr. Peter Ash, a psychiatrist who conducted a forensic examination on the oldest Wimbush son. He said that he reviewed medical, police, legal and school records, as well as a letter he had written to his parents. And, he spoke to his guardian ad litem. All prior to interviewing the teenager on July 5, 2016 for 2 1/2 hours at his aunt and uncle's home in Henry County.

Gwinnett County Chief Assistant District Attorney Dan Mayfield prosecutes in trial of couple accused of keeping their son locked in a room for almost two years represent themselves in a child cruelty case. Jan. 24, 2017

Ash said that the teenage boy told him that he spent most of the time wishing he could be upstairs with his siblings while he was allegedly locked in the basement. Furthermore, he said, he told him that he spent a lot of time with his "ear at the door trying to hear what was going on with his family upstairs—it was lonely, kind of sad... he felt left out. He could hear other family members and wanted to be a part of it,” the doctor said.

All he could think about was longing to be with his family, which he "found quite painful."

The State's last witness was Dr. Peter Ash, a psychiatrist, who did a forensic examination of teen who was allegdley locked in a closet for two years.

He was afraid if he asked to go upstairs, he would be beaten. As time went on, he didn't think about asking to go upstairs. "In his head, that's where he was... [he was] raised not to question parents and o what they said."

He accepted and adapted, Ash said.

To adapt and go along with it and not care what people think and why they do something, the doctor testified, “limits your emotional life.”

The State's last witness was Dr. Peter Ash, a psychiatrist, who did a forensic examination of teen who was allegdley locked in a closet for two years.

"His development was markedly interfered with,” Ash said.

His personality traits are cutting down in his enjoyment of life right now and could be exploited by people in the future.

In fact, he said, the teen told him that he wasn’t angry with his parents. But his tone was flat. He rarely smiled.

But that, he said, will affect his development, especially as a teen—calling it an “unusual” upbringing, because he had very little relationships outside of the family.

"He didn't know how the culture works because he grew up in a narrow culture," without being around kids his own age.

With a lack of interaction with anyone outside his family, Ash said, he didn't know it wasn't normal to live in the basement.

“He had nothing to compare it to.”

When the doctor talked to him about whether he “touched” his siblings inappropriately, the doctor wasn’t convinced that it was something he did.

"I don't know if it actually happened," Ash testified, and said that the boy was evaluated with a psycho-sexual evaluation. There was nothing that showed he was at risk to have done that, he said.

Therian cross-examines the doctor and asks him if he reviewed a video interview where the teen was asked if "he put his fingers in his sister's vagina?" He recalled the question, he said, but he did not remember her son’s answer.

If a child is touching siblings even after he's told it's not OK, the doctor said, the child needs an intervention to separate him from his siblings. Mayfield asked the doctor, assuming that's all true, "is the proper intervention ever to lock the child in a room for 18 months?"

“No.”

Once the State rested their case, Recardo and Therian presented motions for direct verdict—requesting an "acquittal on all counts" because, they said, the State did not meet its burden to prove their guilt. The judge denied their motions.

Kids testify for defense, parents

Most of the children are pretty shy and soft-spoken, but answer questions with, “Yes, mam,” “No, mam,” “Yes, sir,” “No, sir.”

RELATED | State rests, parents call own children to testify in child cruelty trial

Recardo and Therian ask them each about school and how they are doing. They also ask them each if they remember their sibling who always got in trouble; if they remember the rules in the house and the punishment for not following the rules; if they remember their brother being sick when they lived at home together; and if they remember all of the children sleeping in the same room and what they thought about that arrangement.

Therian greets all nine of her children, who testify via a two-way video, with “I love you,” “How are you?”

Child after child, testimony after testimony, most of them did not recall the rules that their parents referred to, or the trouble their brother got himself into.

They fidget with their hands and swivel nervously in their chair as they testify for their mom and dad.

They tell their parents, “I love you” and recall their favorite activities, like watching “My Little Pony,” playing with LEGOS and doing yoga with all their siblings each morning in their driveway.

However, the older siblings remembered more about their life with their parents and two brothers named in the charges. All of the children recall their brother’s “bump” being much smaller than a photo that Therian showed them of his mass at its largest.

Therian and Recardo Wimbush are on trial accused of locking their son in a room for years. They are representing themselves in court.

The seventh Wimbush child to testify for the defense, said her oldest brother was in trouble because, “He violated some of our siblings' privacy...”

Therian asks her to explain.

“He inappropriately touched them... He violated their personal parts,” the young girl elaborated.

Mayfield begins his cross-examination, asking her where she learned the term: "violated their personal privacy?"

She doesn’t remember.

The eighth Wimbush child, the oldest girl, testified.

When Recardo asked his daughter what she thought about the sleeping arrangement—all kids in one room, she answered, “It felt safe. There was always somebody there.”

Recardo immediately teared up and goes silent for a few moments, looking down at the podium. His daughter looked at him with sympathy.

The father of 10, no longer able to hold back his emotion, broke down in tears, and turned away from the podium, with a tissue up to his face.

Therian took over questioning and approached the podium.

She greeted her daughter with a smile, and as soon as she did, her daughter started crying.

Therian Wimbush calls nine of her 10 children to the stand to testify for the defense.

Therian's face wrinkled and she put her hand over her face and walked back to the defense table; but no tears are visible.

After a brief recess, so that they can gather their emotions, Therian resumed questions for her daughter. She asked her if she remembered why her brother was moved to the basement.

“It was a lot of events that led up to that.,” she recalled to her mom. “We get spanked for punishment and he didn't like getting spanked. He lied a lot...” and he didn't like spankings, so he moved to the basement, she testified.

“He was the perfect child. Except, he used to lie a lot. He was good at everything he did," she said about her brother, whom she said she was allowed to go downstairs and visit whenever she wanted to. She said, however, she didn’t feel the need because if she wondered how he was doing, she would just ask her mom.

Photos | WimbushTrial Day 2

Sealing the deal, waiting on a decision

Closing arguments wrapped up the trial Thursday around lunchtime and the jury started deliberating the fate of the accused couple.

RELATED | Closing arguments heard in child cruelty trial

“So my child had to be somewhat restrained to be retrained and fully be aware of the choice that lay before him,” Therian said to the jury in her own defense.

While Recardo spoke only briefly in his closing argument, Therian delivered an impassioned speech to the jury, telling them they had been persecuted for their religion.

“I told you that the lie was that we caused two of our children—two of our precious little sheep—cruel and excessive mental and physical pain, and that we denied one food and water necessary to maintain life," she said. “I told you that the truth was that we did neither of these things.”

The trail for Recardo and Therian Wimbush enters it's third day in Gwinnett Co.

But the prosecutor argued the case has nothing to do with religion, and everything to do with how they treated their children.

Mayfield showed photos of the room the child was kept in, with the words that Therian allegedly wrote on the walls: “ruined, ignorant, evil.”

Furthermore, Mayfield pleaded with the jury to convict them on all seven counts.

“Why malice? Because it was their intention to do this to him,” he said. “They intended emotional and physical pain as punishment.”

If convicted, the couple could face 40 years in prison.

11Alive is not naming any of the children because they are considered alleged victims.

