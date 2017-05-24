VERIFY: Should you cash your AT&T settlement checks?

An AT&T cellphone store is seen in Springfield, Virginia, October 23, 2014. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- Last December, the Federal Trade Commission ordered AT&T to pay customers $88 million dollars because of illegal charges on previous bills, a practice called “mobile cramming.”

AT&T violated policy when they added third-party charges to customer's bill without consent. Now the $2.7 million effected customers are beginning to get their settlement checks, but are having a hard time recognizing them.

They come in a blank envelope with the phrase "A-T-T-M Settlement" above the return address. So, we reached out to AT&T to Verify if the checks are real.

CLAIM: AT&T “mobile cramming” checks are real.

VERIFY: Statement from AT&T: “The checks are, indeed, legitimate and okay to cash. Refunded tax revenue is being passed along to people who are our customers and residents of Arkansas, and who initially paid the taxes. AT&T is not benefitting from the lawsuit in any way.” Therefore they have been Verified as true.

If you have additional questions, visit the AT&T website.

