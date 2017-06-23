VERIFY | Are wood sizes actually the size they claim to be?

Storefronts from Menard's (left) and The Home Depot (Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

It's been one of the most clicked on stories on 11Alive.com this week. The lawsuit against Home Depot and Menard's over the size of their lumber.

The class-action suit says the stores sell wood that is not actually the size they say it is.

It seems fairly simple -- right? Take a 2-by-4, for instance. It is labeled as a 2-by-4 in every single store. But to answer the Verify question, does it actually measure out to be 2-inches by 4-inches?

When we measured, it actually came out to 1 1/2-by-3 1/2 inches. It's an industry standard -- the way it's always been, and now, the 'War of the Woods' is heading to court.

Keith Holloman has been a contractor and carpenter for the better part of a decade. He knows his stuff.

He says his brother taught him about carpentry. And one of the first things his brother taught him was that wood sizes on the label are not actually the sizes of wood in reality.

"You're not going to go into the store and ask for a 1 1/2-by-3 1/2," Holloman said. "No. You ask for a 2-by-4. So they give you the closest measurements."

Keith's right. Look at this chart -- If it says 2 inches, you're getting 1.5 inches. If it says 4 inches, you're getting 3.5 inches.

In a memorandum to dismiss the case, Home Depot said:

Retailers such as Home Depot did not create these lumber sizing standards or naming conventions and should not be subject to suit simply for following them. Plaintiff's attempt to turn this accepted lumber naming convention into a class action lawsuit should be rejected. To do otherwise would ignore nearly a century of standardization and disturb an entire industry's reliance on these lumber names.

We took it to the streets to ask the simple question: 'Did you know?'

"No, I had no idea," said one person.

"I did now that," said another. "I had previous knowledge that you aren't actually buying what you're buying."

"No, I didn't know about it," said a third.

"I think if people sue over that, they need to get a live," someone else said.

"If it doesn't matter, we should just let it go," said an individual.

And one exchange was pretty pragmatic about it:

"How big is this piece of wood, sir?"

"Technically, 1 1/2-by-3 1/2..."

"So, not 2-by-4?"

"Used to be... There's no trees left!"

And as for Keith, and if he wants in on the class action lawsuit?

"It ain't even worth it," he said. "A waste of time!"

We spoke with a Home Depot representative, who told us they have the actual sizes clearly marked on their website -- and they hope this measuring mess is dropped soon.

