VERIFY: Did the NFL players' protest cause ratings to drop

It was a tumultuous weekend for the NFL in more ways than one.

President Trump took a shot at the league's television ratings. In a tweet sent right before Sunday's games, the president said "NFL attendance and ratings are way down. Boring games, yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S."

So 11Alive decided to verify the president's claim. Did this weekend's events have a dramatic effect on Sunday's games? And are the NFL's T.V. ratings sinking overall?

We looked at the networks numbers for Sunday's games and compared them to the same weekend in 2016. Two of the three networks saw lower ratings. Fox was down 16 percent nationally where most cities saw the Eagles-Giants game.

NBC's "Sunday Night Football" was down 11 percent from 2016. It was also down 9 percent from the previous week's game between the Falcons and the Packers. On the other hand, CBS said its Sunday games were up 4 percent from 2016.

An important note, however: these numbers do not yet include the number of people who watched football live streaming on computers and mobile devices.

An explanation for the drop might be more than just politics. Some analysts said that fans may tune out if the game isn't close or if a "big name team" isn't playing.

Something else to consider: one advertising executive told NBC News that this is a trend that's ongoing with television in general.

