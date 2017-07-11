Verify: Do Mosquitoes Bite Certain People?

Stock photo mosquito. Credit: Thinkstock Images

Bees sting, caterpillars crawl, and mosquitoes bite, but on their menu full of people, are some considered more of a steak than a TV dinner?

As someone who has been attacked, I would vote yes.

I asked people their theories, and answers ranged anywhere from sweating to simply because the bugs are hungry.

What theory is right?

Michael Hokanson from the North Central Health District gave me one thing that puts us on mosquitoes' radars.

"Female mosquitoes have antennae, and these odor-sensing glands on those antennae that specifically target things like carbon dioxide, and because we exhale carbon dioxide that creates a cloud of a target that allows mosquitoes to hone in on our location."

Elmer Gray, Entomology Research Professional at the University of Georgia Athens, says that's not all that makes us a tasty target.

"Mosquitoes are commonly attracted visually from a distance on dark colors as we stand out, and they're attracted to the carbon dioxide that we exhale. People who are more active, have higher metabolic rates will often be more attractive to mosquitoes than people with lower metabolisms," Gray continued, " The heat that our body produces is another factor. The heat and moisture vapors that we produce indicates to them that there's a large mammal or animal involved, and the odors that we produce from our skin."

So it's verified -- certain people attract mosquitoes. No need to go throwing out your perfume, but if you are more active, have a higher metabolism, or even are a bit chatty, keep the bug spray handy.

