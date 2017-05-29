Verify: Do your hangover cures work?

Five on Your Side verified common hangover cures. We took them to Dr. Michael Barron who runs a family practice in University City.

The first cure we looked at was tomato juice. Valerie Kilmer says it's a great way to rid a hangover. Barron says it could work, "because it would help with the typical dehydration that goes along with drinking too much. So, tomato juice would be a little bit like drinking a sports drink it's got some electrolytes in there, as well as the fluid."

Doctors say you shouldn't just drink water before bed. Instead, pace drinking alcohol with water throughout the night.

Another cure people often use is taking over the counter medications before bed. Barron says you need to be careful with that. "Over the counter pain meds are a little bit of a problem, because they can affect the liver. Most of those medicines do come with a warning that you should be careful with taking them and then drinking alcohol, particularly if it's enough alcohol to cause a hangover."

Many people say eating after drinking can help cure hangovers. Doctors say you might be too late. "Food is really going to be most helpful up front, so have a normal dinner, before you go out. So that way there's some food in the stomach to slow down the absorption of alcohol."

Doctor Barron says ultimately the best way to avoid a hangover is to avoid drinking alcohol. But if you do drink, the best advice he can give is to stick to only one or two drinks.

Sources: Dr. Michael Barron, Barron Family Medicine

