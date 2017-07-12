VERIFY: Has this been the rainiest year in Georgia history?

Flooding on the southbound side of the Buford Hwy connector and the underpass on Plasters Ave near Sweetwater Brewing. (Photo: Pete Smith) (Photo: WXIA)

It seems like Atlanta has been dodging thunderstorms each and every day.

They've even had some major flooding in Metro Atlanta the last couple of months.

11Alive StormTracker and meteorologist Samantha Mohr broke down some of the numbers to answer the question: "Is this the rainiest year on record?"

To verify, let's start with just this summer. The National Weather Service says so far, this summer has been the 16th wettest in almost 150 years. Nine inches of rain fallen since June 1. The wettest summer was in 2005 when 15 inches of rain fell.

Moving to the bigger picture -- the year as a whole. We're a little over halfway through the year, and so far more than 32 inches of rain have fallen. That's five inches more than average. But back in 1912, in the same time frame, 46 inches of rain fell. In the grand scheme of things, the rainfall for this year, so far, ranks 39th in the past 150 years.

So, to answer the big question of whether this is the rainiest year on record? It's been a wet one for sure, but the rainiest? That's false.

