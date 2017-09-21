VERIFY: Is Facebook partnering with a charity online?

As Hurricane Maria continues to hammer parts of the world, a lot of people are wondering how they can help.

If you've logged onto Facebook, you've likely seen their fundraising efforts as well. So are they legit?

11Alive reached out to Facebook and, yes, we can verify their efforts to help fundraise for the nonprofit Save the Children are legitimate. So this is TRUE.

They're actually taking it a step further and matching funds up to $1 million directly to that nonprofit. Save the Children provides shelter, food, and water to those affected across the Caribbean. They're also giving health kits to kids and families across the Southeast.

Facebook is waiving their donation fee for this fundraiser which means that 100 percent of the proceeds raised will go to kids in need.

