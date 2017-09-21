Verify: Will proposed healthcare bill mean a cash influx for Georgia?

Senator Lindsey Graham (2nd R), R-SC, stands with Senator Bill Cassidy (L), R-LA, Senator Dean Heller (2nd L), R-NV, and Senator Ron Johnson (R), R-WI, to announce their legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare through block grants on Capitol Hill (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

A new healthcare bill is being fast-tracked through Congress and many people are wondering how it will impact Georgia.

We're seeing big numbers in terms of what it could mean for the state - a $10 billion influx into our healthcare system. But is it true?

The short answer is yes: Georgia would see a huge influx of money immediately if this bill were to pass. But experts warn that funding could decrease dramatically over the next decade.

So that leaves his claim as PARTIALLY TRUE.

An analysis by the consulting firm Avalere Health found that while Georgia would initially see a spike in federal funding - the second highest in the country behind Texas - but this bill would eventually slow that funding and taxpayers would be on the hook to make up the difference. According to one expert, that could be to the tune of $48 billion.

The exact shake out of how the money would be divided up is unclear because the Congressional Budget Office has not had a chance to thoroughly review the bill. And their report will not be out before the Sept. 30 deadline to vote on it.

Here in Georgia, Senator David Perdue said he's solidly behind the plan. Senator Johnny Isakson said he wants to hear more in hearings about the bill in the coming week before he makes up his mind.

