VERIFY | Will FEMA give you $250 for being without power after Irma?

ATLANTA - Advice about FEMA aid is floating around Facebook targeting people who went without power in Irma's aftermath.

The posts reads, "If you went 2 or more days without power fema is refunding $250 you just need to call the fema number. SHARE let your friends know."

In Irma's wake, more than a million people lost power, some for several days in the metro area. That would make millions eligible for this aid if this post is legit.

11Alive's team of verify researchers went straight to the source to get the answers.

FEMA said "It is untrue that FEMA is offering a $250 refund for Georgians who went without power for 2 or more days.

Individuals and businesses in the designated counties of Camden, Chatham and Glynn can begin the disaster assistance process by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov, registering by using the FEMA App or by calling 800-621-3362, which is video relay service accessible.

Georgia survivors who are deaf, hard of hearing or who have difficulty speaking may call TTY 800-462-7585. Helpline hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week until further notice."

We can VERIFY that the $250 refund claim is FALSE.

