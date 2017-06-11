Veteran skydiver killed in accident

THINKSTOCK

MONROE, Ga -- A veteran Gwinnett County skydiver was killed Saturday at the Monroe-Walton County airport.

Bill Scott, owner of Skydive Monroe, said Joseph Bennett "made a hard landing" on impact and was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Monroe Fire Department officials responded to the incident just after 2:30 pm. Bennett later died from his injuries, the department said.

"Everything seemed normal," Scott told 11Alive's Joe Henke, who added that Bennett had some 6,000 jumps to his credit.

Bennett, 49, worked for Skydive Monroe.

