Victim shot in chest during drive-by shooting

After being rushed to Atlanta Medical Center around 11:10 Tuesday night, a shooting victim told police he was standing in front of his home on Kipling Street talking with a friend, when he was shot in the chest.

He told investigators a small grey Mazda drove down the street, turned around, accelerated in his direction, then someone fired several shots.

Inside the car, he recalled seeing three black males wearing hoodies with two of them having a light complexion. The car drove away and headed toward Moreland Avenue.

Police said the victim is in stable condition.

Three officers, gun assault investigators, and crime scene units processed the shooting scene.

Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting.

