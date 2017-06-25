Victims identified in fatal Cobb County accident

IMAGE WXIA

FAIR OAKS, Ga – Authorities have identified both drivers in a fatal wreck in outside of Marietta just after noon, Sunday.

According to police, a Ford Ranger pickup truck and a Ford Mustang collided at the intersection of S. Cobb Drive and Appleton Drive around 12:15 pm. Officials believe the Ranger attempted to turn left into a private drive and was hit by the Mustang.

The pickup truck driver, 66-year-old Bruce Barker of Marietta, Ga. was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Jabriel Wooden also of Marietta, Ga., was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment for his injuries. Officials said they were not life-threatening.

Officials are still investigating but believe speed may have been a factor in the wreck. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call 770-499-3987.

