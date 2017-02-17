Victims of fatal Rockmart house fire identified

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in Rockmart where two people are dead and another injured.

ROCKMART, Ga. -- Officials have released the identities of the two people killed in a house fire early Friday.

Married couple Clifford, 73, and Mary Singleton, 65, died as a result of the fire at their one-story home on Sciple Street Friday. An officials cause of death has not been released at this time.

A third person, 39-year-old Melissa Singleton, was also injured in the fire and had to be life-flighted to Grady Hospital's Burn Center with First and Second Degree Burns.

According to investigators, several people called 911 around 8 a.m. Friday after flames broke out inside the home.

The house is near a set of railroad tracks, and workers there were the first to respond. They broke down the door and tried to get inside, but were unable to get past the heavy smoke. Police officers who arrived next also tried to get inside the home. Minutes later, firefighters were on scene.

Once they were able to contain the flames and gain entry, they found Clifford and Mary's bodies inside.

Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells confirmed his department was investigating the fire, primarily because of several unanswered questions.

According to reports, a white man in his 50's-60's was seen running from the home yelling for help after the fire broke out. Police were able to track him down for questioning, but so far he is not considered to be a suspect or person of interest, but rather a possible witness.

Sorrells said police had been called to the home for "various issues" in the past, but he declined to elaborate on those previous police calls.

Right now, state fire investigators say they are looking at a portable propane heater as a possible cause, but Rockmart Police indicate they are conducting a criminal investigation, as well.

PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

