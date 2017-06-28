Video | Armed robbery suspect caught on camera toting an assault rifle

LITHONIA, GA - DeKalb County Police are asking for the public's help with identifying an armed robbery suspect that was caught on video Sunday, June 25.

The robbery happened at the Food Mart located on 2761 Evans Mill Road in Lithonia, Ga. In the surveillance video, you can see a man, who has his face covered, brandishing what police describe as an assault rifle.

According to DeKalb Police, only one store employee was present during the time of the robbery. The employee was beginning to open the store when the robber caught her by surprise, police say.

He then reportedly dragged her over to the cash register where she opened it and he emptied its contents.

If anyone has any information about this incident or can assist with identifying the suspect, they are asked to please contact the Commercial Robbery Unit at 770-724-7890.

© 2017 WXIA-TV