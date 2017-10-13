VIDEO: Ghost Tales from Atlanta's Fox Theatre

ATLANTA – If the walls inside the Fox Theatre could talk, you'd probably find stories of show business past.

11Alive got an exclusive tour of their ghost tours, and there’s a motley crew of historical spirits and spectacles as we discovered the haunted halls.

Most notably, guests may experience a chill as they enter the boiler room, which is the current residence of the Fox’s most famous ghost – Roosevelt. Roosevelt maintained the Fox Theaters' boiler room until his passing in 1945. Since then, it is rumored that he still “works” in the boiler room – stoking the fire and cleaning the burners to keep the Fox Theatre warm throughout the winter.

If you disturb him while he works, he may slam doors, hit things and turn off lights to shock his unruly guests. Other spooky stops include the hospital room, power room and sub-basement areas, including the stage freight elevator.

If you would like to see the fun on your own, you can check out all of the happening this month.

Ghost Tour Schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

NEW DATE: Monday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale NOW. The specialty tours will run up to every 20 minutes and are approximately 60 minutes long. Tickets are $30, plus applicable fees, and may be purchased at www.FoxTheatre.org, the Fox Theatre ticket office and by calling 855-285-8499. The Ghost Tours are not recommended for children under the age of 10; children under six are not permitted. To inquire about booking a private tour or a group of 20 or more, please contact the theater at (404) 881-2100.

