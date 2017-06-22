VIDEO: Inmates Rowe, Dubose appear in Putnam Co. court
Escaped inmates Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe appeared in Putnam County Superior Court on Wednesday morning. The judge denied them bond and prosecutors said they expect to seek the death penalty. The men are accused of killing two corrections officers June
WMAZ 3:37 PM. EDT June 22, 2017
