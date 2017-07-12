VIDEO: Man charged in I-16 crash that killed three appears in Bibb court

Gerard Thompson, the man charged in a fatal I-16 wreck in Macon on Tuesday evening appeared in Bibb County court Wednesday afternoon. Three people died in the fiery crash. Thompson is charged with vehicular homicide. His bond was set at $50,000.

WMAZ 4:07 PM. EDT July 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories