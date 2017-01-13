VIDEO: Man dressed as construction worker last person seen with Underground Atlanta murder victim

It was just after 8 p.m., on a Tuesday night in the middle of downtown Atlanta. Twenty-six-year-old Micha Moore was bleeding to death. Now, police have video of the man last seen with her.

A passerby called 911 to report an injured person at 8:16 p.m., on Jan. 10. When emergency crews arrived to Underground Atlanta, the woman was already dead.

Originally, police believed she had been stabbed in the neck, but an autopsy revealed at least two gunshot wounds.

Video captured just before the murder shows Moore with a young black man wearing a hard hat, navy jacket, construction boots and a backpack.

“We can’t confirm he committed the homicide," Major Adam Lee said. "But he was the last person with her on the video.”

Major Lee made a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

"We know that there is construction going on with the new stadium," he said. "[We're] not sure if he is a worker, but we are hoping that with this picture and this information, we’ll get him.”

