RAW VIDEO: Putnam sheriff announces capture of escaped inmates
After a three-day massive manhunt for two escaped prison escapees accused of killing two corrections officers, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills addressed the media about the capture of Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe
WMAZ 11:24 AM. EDT June 19, 2017
