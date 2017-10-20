Video released in fatal hit-and-run of 4-year-old girl

CLARKSTON, Ga. -- Police have released surveillance video of a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl.

The child, Lun Thang, was walking to school with her 6-year-old sister and her mother Wednesday morning she was struck by a vehicle.

DeKalb County Police said the driver hit an embankment and stopped for a moment, but then drove away.

Thang was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

On Friday, police released surveillance footage showing the vehicle they believe to be involved in the accident. The grainy video shows the vehicle after a school bus turns into a lot. The vehicle appears to have a broken headlight.

Watch the video:

Authorities do believe speed was a factor in the accident. The only description of the car that police were able to confirm was that it was 'dark-colored'.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen a dark-colored Toyota or Honda with front-end damage to please contact DeKalb PD. If you have any other information regarding this incident, please contact them.

