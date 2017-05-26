Vigil planned for Georgia teen missing one year

GORDON, GA.-- - Around May last year, a Jones County teenager went missing. Friday his friends and family are holding a candlelight vigil in his memory.

"I wake up every morning asking myself, 'Is today the day that he's going to come home? Where is he? Does someone have him?'” asks his aunt Gina Fountain.

It has been one year since teenager Aubrey Carroll went missing, and there are still so many questions left unanswered. His aunt says she still remembers the day she got the call.

"I was told by an investigator that Aubrey was picked up and taken to a truck stop between Barnesville and Jackson, Georgia,” explains Fountain.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office says that was the last time anyone saw Aubrey. Now they are holding a candlelight vigil Friday in hopes that he may one day come home.

"Our hope is some way, somehow, Aubrey will be able to see this and see how many people want him home, or anyone that has information about Aubrey will see this and see how important it is to give that one little piece of information that they may have that may lead someone to him,” says organizer Jennifer Smallwood.

His family says they just need closure and to know that he is OK.

"We're trying to have faith that Aubrey's still alive, so I am persistent in praying that I'm going to get that phone call or I'm going to hear him come walking up saying, 'Hey, it's Aubrey,'” says Fountain.

But until then, his family says they are holding out hope that they will see him again. The vigil will be Friday May 26th at 8 p.m. at the Pecan Orchard on Railroad Street in Gray. That is right beside Jones County High School.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office says they reopened the case this month and have started to re-interview people. They say there is a $5,000 reward for any information that may lead to Aubrey's whereabouts.

