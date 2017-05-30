State defense force volunteer killed in Memorial Day accident

THINKSTOCK

MARIETTA, Ga – A volunteer member of the Georgia State Defense Force was killed early Monday morning in an I-75 accident.

Cobb County police said Mark Strow, 52, had stopped his Ford Explorer behind a disabled Chevrolet Impala around 4:30 am on Memorial Day. The Impala had stopped in the third lane from the right side emergency shoulder on I-75 north at Delk Road.

After Strow had activated a set of strobe lights on his vehicle, he put on a reflective traffic vest and got out of his vehicle.

Moments after, police said Courtney McClellan, 22, of Kennesaw, rear-ended Strow’s vehicle, causing it to hit Strow.

McClellan was driving a purple Chevrolet Cobalt. She was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The Impala’s driver, Elvis James, 36, of Cartersville, was not injured.

Police expect to file charges against McClellan.

