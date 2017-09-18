U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS -- A little more than a week after Hurricane Irma devastated several Caribbean islands, another "extremely dangerous" hurricane is sending volunteers and others fleeing to safety.

Delta flight 9770 from St. Thomas is expected to land at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Monday night.

According to the Atlanta-based company, the flight from U.S. Virgin Island was carrying volunteers and people trying to escape. It was the last one to take off from the island, as Hurricane Maria churned its way through the already-battered Caribbean.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Hurricane Maria was classified by the National Weather Service as a Category 4 storm expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding across the Leeward Islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Hurricane #Maria Advisory 10: Maria Becomes an Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 18, 2017

Hurricane Maria is now a category 4 storm with 130mph winds. Moving NW. Here's the latest forecast track. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/VQikkqrBjZ — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) September 18, 2017

© 2017 WXIA-TV