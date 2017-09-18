WXIA
Volunteers fleeing St. Thomas as Hurricane Maria bears down on Caribbean

Just after Hurricane Irma battered the Caribbean, Hurricane Maria is gaining strength and on it's way. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 5:52 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS -- A little more than a week after Hurricane Irma devastated several Caribbean islands, another "extremely dangerous" hurricane is sending volunteers and others fleeing to safety.

Delta flight 9770 from St. Thomas is expected to land at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Monday night. 

According to the Atlanta-based company, the flight from U.S. Virgin Island was carrying volunteers and people trying to escape. It was the last one to take off from the island, as Hurricane Maria churned its way through the already-battered Caribbean.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Hurricane Maria was classified by the National Weather Service as a Category 4 storm expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding across the Leeward Islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. 

 

 

 

