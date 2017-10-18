Vote would raise DeKalb sales tax to 8%

A patron at Wuxtry, a DeKalb County record store

DECATUR, GA -- Voters in DeKalb County are starting to realize there’s a new tax on the ballot this November. It would raise the county’s sales tax from seven to eight percent—making it two cents higher than neighboring Gwinnett County.

"I’m pretty used to the current sales tax," said Mark Methe, owner of Wuxtry Records, which has been selling music in DeKalb County since the heyday of vinyl forty years ago. The store collects seven cents in sales taxes for every dollar spent. DeKalb County boosters want voters to authorize another penny in tax—though at Wuxtry, there’s a bit of sticker shock. "I’d be pretty happy if it stayed the same for the foreseeable future," Methe said.

But DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond says the county needs the added money – mostly to pay for improvements to roads across the county. The county has published a detailed list of how the money would be spent.

"So not only are we getting money to get the needed critical repairs, but also there’s money, if it passes, to provide substantial property tax relief," Thurmond said.

The vote to raise the sales tax by a penny will be counted in November – in an off-year election that historically has lower voter turnout. Alex Johnson, a Republican activist, thinks governments do that to slip new taxes past the majority of voters.

"They're counting on a lower turnout of people who want more money going to a government to act as a jobs program rather than helping the business owners and citizens of DeKalb county," Johnson said.

"There are pros and negatives about" the lower-turnout election, Thurmond acknowledged. But he points out that DeKalb actually tried to hold the vote last November, during the presidential election, but it got gummed up in the legislature.

The votes will be counted November 7. Early voting in DeKalb has already begun.

