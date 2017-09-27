Walmart manager arrested for recording video up woman's skirt

A woman shopping at an Oconee County Walmart with her 6-year-old daughter called 911 after she said caught an employee recording a video of under her skirt.

The incident happened Friday September 22 at the Walmart on Epps Bridge Parkway around 6:30 p.m. when the mom and daughter were shopping for paint.

In her statement to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, she said "she noticed a young man in a white t-shirt on his knees behind her, and he appeared to be scanning merchandise."

That's when she moved a few steps away after feeling uneasy about him being so close. But, he just moved closer and "she looked down at him to find that he had a cellular telephone's camera recording and pointed under her skirt," the report reads.

She called deputies who responded and arrested Jonathan Luis Perez, a manager at the store.

In a Facebook post, the victim wrote, "The aisle that Jonathan violated me on does not have surveillance either so hopefully the detectives will find the evidence they need in his phone! Ladies, do not wear a dress or skirt to Oconee Connector' Walmart! I won't be setting foot in there again!"

Police did find evidence on the phone and confiscated the Samsung Galaxy. Police also collected a DVD of evidence.

Jonathan was charged under a fairly new Georgia law that prohibits the "use or installation of device to film underneath or through an individual's clothing." This law is a felony punishable by no less than one year and no more than five years of imprisonment in addition to a fine.

