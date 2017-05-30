Warrants give new details surrounding toddler's drowning, mom's murder charge

Bobbie Jessica Prather

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- A Cartersville mom is facing a felony murder charge after her toddler drowned in a pool Memorial Day afternoon, and warrants alleged that neglect might have played some part in that.

On Monday, emergency responders arrived at a home on Canter Lane around 1:30 p.m. where they found Bobbi Jessica Prather, 32, performing CPR on her 3-year-old toddler after he was found drowned in a pool. But, paramedics said, it was too late.

Responders said the boy had been submerged too long to try to revive him. The coroner would later confirm that the child appeared to have been in the pool at least an hour before being pulled from the water.

Authorities charged Prather later that same day with Felony Murder and four counts of Cruelty to Children. They also removed three other of Prather's children, a 4-year-old and twin 1-year-old boys, from the home.

11Alive's Faith Abubey spoke to Sgt. Jonathan Rogers, the lead investigator for the case with the Bartow County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday. He explained why investigators brought such serious charges against Prather.

"We feel that the situation led up to the child losing his life in the drowning," Rogers said. Rogers told 11Alive that besides Prather and another non-family member, no one was inside the home when the toddler drowned.

According to warrants obtained by 11Alive, Prather left the 3-year-old and the other children to fend for themselves for a more than 14-hour span, "willfully depriving said child of safety and security." Because of that, officials charged her with four counts of First Degree Cruelty to Children, one for each child. Investigators classify those charges as felony crimes.

What brought the murder charge, investigators said, is that during that same time, Prather's 3-year-old son was able to make his way outside the home and into the pool, and that it was an hour before she noticed his absence. In essence, officials allege, Prather committed murder during the commission of a felony.

Neighbors did tell 11Alive that the 32-year-old mom did attempt to give the child CPR when she discovered the toddler in the pool, but the toddler was already blue by that point.

"[It's] Just a mother's instinct, you're going to try to save your kids," the neighbor, who didn't want to give her last name, said. "I can imagine she's hurting, you know. We're just going to have to pray for her. That's all you can do, because I don't know what the situation was or what, but it's sad."

According to Rogers, Prather has been somewhat cooperative in the investigation. Overall, though, he called the whole situation "tragic."

"Most of the first responders that go out there for patrol or criminal cases, we have children," he said. "When we respond to something like this, it's a horribly tragedy, regardless of the circumstances that led to the child's death. So it really affects you."

Prather is now being held at the Bartow County Jail and is set to face a judge during a first appearance Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

