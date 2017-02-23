Warrants reveal possible motive in death of Tara Grinstead

In 1999, Tara Grinstead was a teacher and beauty queen.On Oct. 22, 2005... she disappeared.

OCILLA, Ga. – It was a crime that haunted a small Georgia community for more than a decade – what happened to Tara Grinstead?

Grinstead, a 30-year-old teacher at Irwin County High School, went missing on Oct. 22, 2005. On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigators revealed that they had finally made a break in the case and arrested 33-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke in connection to Grinstead’s murder. He was inside a courtroom the same day, where he faced a judge for a first appearance.

Now, newly-released warrants are revealing details about the man accused of killing the Georgia beauty queen and teacher, and a possible motive.

The documents obtained by 11Alive show Duke is accused of entering Grinstead's home, burglarizing it and using his hands to hurt her. The warrants allege he then tried to conceal her death by removing her body from the home.

After the GBI made their announcement of Duke’s arrest, Grinstead’s family asked the community for their prayers and support.

"So many people have been hurt by this,” Grinstead’s mother said before investigators and the cameras. “We hope with time that so many people in this community can have closure."

Duke was charged with murder, burglary, aggravated assault and concealing death. He's currently being held without bond, and he will remain behind bars until a grand jury hears the case, which could happen as early as April 12.

