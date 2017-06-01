WXIA
WATCH | A sneak peek into the nearly finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Catherine Park, WXIA 1:17 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

ATLANTA - After some delays, we are finally getting a much awaited sneak peek into our shiny and beautiful Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to Arthur Blank, the Atlanta Falcons owner, the stadium is slated to open later this summer and crews are in the final months of construction.

The $1.6 billion stadium was originally scheduled to be completed last month, but delays have pushed that date back. 

