ATLANTA - After some delays, we are finally getting a much awaited sneak peek into our shiny and beautiful Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to Arthur Blank, the Atlanta Falcons owner, the stadium is slated to open later this summer and crews are in the final months of construction.

The $1.6 billion stadium was originally scheduled to be completed last month, but delays have pushed that date back.

