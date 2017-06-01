ATLANTA - After some delays, we are finally getting a much awaited sneak peek into our shiny and beautiful Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
According to Arthur Blank, the Atlanta Falcons owner, the stadium is slated to open later this summer and crews are in the final months of construction.
The $1.6 billion stadium was originally scheduled to be completed last month, but delays have pushed that date back.
VIDEO | Mercedes-Benz Stadium Aerials
PHOTOS | Sneak peek tour of Mercedes-Benz Stadium
PHOTOS | Bird's eye view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium
PHOTOS | Hard hat tour of Mercedes-Benz Stadium
PHOTOS | First seats installed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs