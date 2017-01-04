WATCH LIVE: Local bald eagle cam streaming in Mt. Berry

MOUNT BERRY, Ga. – The mother bald eagle located in Mt. Berry, Ga., laid her first egg of the season Tuesday just before 7:30 p.m.

Berry College, a private, four-year liberal arts college in Floyd County, is keeping an eagle eye on whether or not she will lay a second egg. She is expected, Chris Reinolds Kozelle, with Berry College, said, to lay No. 2 within the next 24 hours.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the mother eagle starts incubating the egg immediately after it's laid. It is expected to hatch within 35 days. The chick will likely measure around 5 inches and weigh just ounces.

Much like Florida's bald eagle nest—which gained a huge following—the chicks are then fed fish, an eagle's primary diet. They nest in a bed of sticks—5-feet wide and 3-feet tall, in tall trees—typically nearby water for easy access to food sources.

The chicks will be fully grown at 9 weeks, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and will leave the nest two months later.

Since its inception in September 2012, the Florida Eagle Cam has received more than 60 million views from more than 190 different countries worldwide.

