City Hall rally

ATLANTA - Cheers echoed off the walls of Atlanta City Hall Friday afternoon during the city's Rise Up rally.

Mayor Kasim Reed showed off his Super Bowl T-shirt and declared it Falcons Week in a proclamation, "Because one day is not enough!" He declared it was a "revival of the Dirty Bird."

Reed introduced music superstar Usher. "This time we're getting that W, right?!"

Confetti fell from the ceiling as the crowd chanted "A-T-L! A-T-L!"

PHOTOS | #RiseUpATL Rally

(© 2017 WXIA)