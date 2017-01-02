Watch | Local marching band leads Rose Bowl Parade

The Martin Luther King Jr. High School marching band performs at the 2017 Rose Bowl Parade. (NBC)

PASADENA, Ca. -- The Martin Luther King Jr. High School "Kings of Halftime" marching band is leading the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade in California Monday.

11Alive is broadcasting the parade beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST and MLK's students appeared in the front.

They were chosen as the lead ban in the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade and will join bands across the world. They spent months raising enough money for the nearly 230 members and chaperones to make the trip.

The "Kings of Halftime" have a storied history.

Established in 2001 without instruments, facilities or even a school, the band has grown from 30 members to more than 200. In 2006, they became the first American marching band to perform in Johannesburg, South Africa. In 2008, they took part in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Now, they take California.

