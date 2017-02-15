Water leaks down Atlanta street for months

Residents of one Southeast Atlanta neighborhood have been dealing with water running down their street for months.

Water has been trickling from an opening on Brownwood Avenue SE since December. Homeowners notified the city of the problem in December. One homeowner said he followed up several times for information about when they could fix the leak but had no luck. After multiple calls, he was told it could take up to 45 days for the city to come and fix the leak.

The running joke in this southeast Atlanta community is that these neighbors now live on a "waterfront property" they didn't ask for. On a serious note, though, they want this leak fix now to save taxpayers some money.

"We noticed a leak on our street about three months ago in November," David Adam said.

"You don't know, if it's coming up, how much water is underneath there to push out," said another neighbor, Nancy Griffin.

It's now mid-February and locals are concerned that watershed management has yet to fix the problem.

"Makes people angry because this is a serious leak and we really can't get anybody to fix it," Andrew Levine added.

What's riling them up even more, they said, is seeing crews out fixing other breaks and leaks.

11Alive’s Faith Abubery reached out to The City of Atlanta Watershed Management Department who said the problem is a “leaking tail piece” and said it is scheduled to be fixed the week of Feb. 27.

"We're prioritizing these and we can't tell other communities that have major main breaks with outages of 100, 200 homes that we've got to wait on them," watershed management spokesperson Lillian Govus said. "We've got to move quickly on these main breaks."

She said crews are overwhelmed by a backlog.

"We've got thousands," she said. "We've got thousands in the backlog,"

In 2015 alone, the city lost more than 10 billion gallons of water, according to an audit obtained by 11Alive investigators. Watershed says the city’s aging infrastructure is to blame.

According to water audits, Atlanta lost about 9.7 billion gallons each year in 2013 and 2014. It jumped to more than 10 billion gallons in 2015. That’s about $326 million of wasted water. To put that water loss in perspective, that’s enough water to fill up every water tank at the Georgia aquarium 1,000 times.

Atlanta is spending about a billion dollars on infrastructure upgrades and will it take about 5 years to complete.

The city said it has hired more contractors to help with the water leak backlog. So far, it said they are making progress. Recently they received 1,300 work orders - a massive undertaking - but said that in that same period of time they completed 3 times that number.

