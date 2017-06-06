Wave of overdoses leave 2 dead, dozens hospitalized in Georgia

"We've seen heroin, we've seen heroin mixed with fentanyl, but where this is going is just something that really has everyone on high alert," said GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles.
"The gray material was found to contain a toxic cocktail of opiate drugs," the GBI said in a statement. "The ingredients vary, but often contain heroin, fentanyl, furanyl fentanyl, and U-47700 mixed together in the same powder. The solid material has the appearance of gray concrete mixing powder, with texture variations from light/powdery to chunky/rock-like."
It's gray and has the look of concrete. According to reports, the drug is 10,000 times more potent than morphine, 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, and includes an elephant tranquilizer called Carfentanil
Gray death is transdermal, which means it can be absorbed through the skin, nose and eyes. It's so potent that GBI lab safety gear had to be upgraded to handle the drug, according to Deneen Kilcrease.
"We took it a step further we now require a face mask, particle mask," Kilcrease said. "We also mandate a buddy system" so that one person is never handling the drug alone.
The "gray death" is an opioid that can kill in a single dose, according to authorities.
