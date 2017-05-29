"We run to share the burden" Veterans run in 22-pound flak jackets for suicide prevention

Shepherd's Men run 2017 (Photo: Custom)

ATLANTA -- Eight half marathons in eight days wearing 22-pound flak jackets. What drives a man to do that?

It's suicide.

The VA estimates twenty veterans die by suicide every day. That's one veteran every 72 minutes.

There is hope. It's available in a 12-week rehabilitation program for veterans who suffer from Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). It's called SHARE. That's what drives this eight-day madness for a team of 17 active and former servicemen and civilian volunteers. They call themselves The Shepherd's Men.

“We run to share the burden our veterans carry every day as a result of their time in combat,” said Travis Ellis, Shepherd’s Men co-founder.

The series of 13.1 miles runs started in Shanksville, PA honoring the civilians on United Flight 93 who thwarted the 9/11 attack on the capitol. Just over a week later, the group gathered at The King Center with their eyes on the eighth and final finish line: The Shepherd Center.

"It is our duty and privilege as Americans to fight for our heroes and their service to our country," Ellis said.

The group has set an aggressive goal for 2017: to raise $2.2 million to expand the life-saving SHARE program. You can help by donating here.

