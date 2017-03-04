Police: Man flees traffic stop with child inside car

ATLANTA -- Police say a child is safe after a routine traffic stop turned into a full pursuit in west Atlanta, Saturday.

Atlanta police told 11Alive the incident began as a taillight violation but escalated when the child's father panicked for unknown reasons.

The mother then got out of the car and the father jumped into the driver's seat with the child still inside. Police continued to follow the suspect until he abandoned the car on Gun Club Road.

The man has not yet been found and police are examining the vehicle. Police said the child was unharmed.

