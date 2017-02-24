Deaundre Phillips (from Instagram) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are set to release dashcam video from a fatal police shooting last month a the Atlanta Public Safety Annex in the 3400 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta.

An Atlanta Police officer shot and killed 24-year-old Deaundre Phillips during an incident at the annex on Jan. 26.

According to police reports, several investigators arrived at the annex on that Thursday evening to complete paperwork when they discovered what they called a "suspicious person in a car." Investigators said the car had the aroma of marijuana coming from it, and when they tried to remove Phillips from the car, he tried to drive away.

The report said that as an officer tried to enter the car on the passenger's side, Phillips tried to drive away with the officer half-inside the car, which is when the officer shot and killed Phillips.

PHOTOS | Officials investigate deadly officer-involved shooting

Police said Phillips, the father of a 5-year-old child, was a known gang member, affiliated with the Crips street gang. The allegation was strongly denied by the family's attorney.

In a news conference, the Phillips' attorney said that not only was that allegation false, but the entire narrative presented by investigators was also false. The family demanded that police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation -- who had taken over investigation of the incident, as is customary with all officer-involved shootings -- should immediately release associated videos of the incident.

The family plans to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon, once the video is released.

PHOTOS | Protests outside Atlanta Public Safety Annex

(© 2017 WXIA)