What to know if you need debris picked up in DeKalb Co.

DeKalb County will begin cleaning up after Irma left a path of fallen trees, wires and other debris.

If you want the county to pick up your debris, there is a list of prep requirements for branches and other debris that have been sent out by the DeKalb Co. Department of Communications.

Branches and limbs

Trimmed/cut to a maximum length of four feet

Stacked neatly at the curb or placed in an approved receptacle

If you have a professional or hired contractor come in to cut/trim limbs and trees down, they should NOT leave debris by the curb

Trees

Must be cut and not exceed a weight of more than 50 lbs.

All yard trimmings must be properly prepared for collection by the Sanitation Division and placed in approved 20- to 40- gallon receptacles.

Approved receptacles include:

Durable metal and plastic containers

Durable biodegradable paper bags

Must have TWO handles

Paper bags must be folded at the top to minimize rain deteriorating the bag

NO PLASTIC BAGS

Collection service for residential and commercial customers will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 13, during normal operation hours and the revised scheduled appears below. County grappler trucks will also collect large items needing removal.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 : Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day was Monday, Sept. 11, will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept 13. Commercial customers whose regular scheduled collection days were Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12, will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

: customers whose regularly scheduled collection day was Monday, Sept. 11, will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept 13. customers whose regular scheduled collection days were Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12, will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Thursday, Sept. 14 : Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Sept. 12, will be serviced on Thursday, Sept. 14. Commercial customers whose regularly scheduled collection days are Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, Sept. 14, will be serviced on Thursday, Sept. 14.

: customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Sept. 12, will be serviced on Thursday, Sept. 14. customers whose regularly scheduled collection days are Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, Sept. 14, will be serviced on Thursday, Sept. 14. Friday, Sept. 15 : Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Sept. 13, will be serviced on Friday, Sept. 15. Commercial customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Friday, Sept. 15, will be serviced on Friday, Sept. 15.

: customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Sept. 13, will be serviced on Friday, Sept. 15. customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Friday, Sept. 15, will be serviced on Friday, Sept. 15. Saturday, Sept. 16: Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Sept. 14, will be serviced on Saturday, Sept. 16. Commercial customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Saturday, Sept. 16, will be serviced on Saturday, Sept. 16.

For any other updates, follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter or visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.

