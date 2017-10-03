What would we do? Local trauma centers prepare for mass injury events

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
EXCLUSIVE POLL | Atlanta mayor's race led by womenOct. 3, 2017, 10:14 a.m.
-
Goodbye to a hero | Slain Polk County officer laid to restOct. 3, 2017, 10:25 a.m.
-
President Trump to Puerto Rico: 'You've thrown our…Oct. 3, 2017, 3:29 p.m.